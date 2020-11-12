A picture is worth a thousand words

This week our American system of checks and balances is working the way it is supposed to, and legal challenges, whistleblowers, etc. are having their day in court. In addition, there was a record number of people who voted.

It is all good news. Several news agencies declared the winner before the counting was complete, but soon enough the winner will be apparent, official, and no matter who wins, we should all be on the same side and work together.

This week in the midst of the turmoil of the election, many people in our community were blessed by Jonathan Arbel’s photo, taken in the mo...