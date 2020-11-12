Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Julie Reeder
Publisher 

A picture is worth a thousand words

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/11/2020 at 12:38pm



This week our American system of checks and balances is working the way it is supposed to, and legal challenges, whistleblowers, etc. are having their day in court. In addition, there was a record number of people who voted.

It is all good news. Several news agencies declared the winner before the counting was complete, but soon enough the winner will be apparent, official, and no matter who wins, we should all be on the same side and work together.

This week in the midst of the turmoil of the election, many people in our community were blessed by Jonathan Arbel’s photo, taken in the mo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/12/2020 21:38