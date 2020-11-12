Hunter Biden and the three little laptops

Once upon a time, a near-blind shop keeper received three laptop computers for repair. He believes they’re the property of Hunter Biden because one had a Beau Biden Foundation sticker on it. He wrote up a repair ticket, got a deposit, and got a number to call when the repair was done.

The problem so far? Unless you’re strapped for cash, when your computer fails, what you don’t do is try to get it repaired: you buy a new one, upgrading in the process. And, if you have sensitive data on the failed computer, you take it to a data retrieval specialist who can assure your private data rem...