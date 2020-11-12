It's finally over

No more TV commercials, no more opening up your mailbox to 20 different mailers from candidates, no more political signs, the 2020 election has come to a close, sort of.

At the time of writing this, 64.4% of the votes have been counted in San Diego County and over 95% of the votes have been counted at the state. While some races are too close to call, it looks like there will be three new members on the Board of Supervisors.

I look forward to working with Nora Vargas, Terra Lawson-Remer and either Joel Anderson or Steve Vaus (race too close to call at this point). While there’s a lot of e...