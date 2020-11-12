Re: 'Scouts donate chocolate to seniors' [Village News, 10/29/20]

Thank you for publishing the photo of me when I delivered candy bars to the seniors at the Regency Retirement Community on Oct. 17. Our troop has given a total of 760 candy bars altogether to our Fallbrook seniors.

We learned that the seniors and staff members really enjoyed getting them. We are really happy that they did. Many of the seniors are veterans and are very important to us.

Our Boy Scout Troop 731 is still very active even during the pandemic. Our Scoutmaster, David Creamer, has led our troop with many online events. Using Zoom, we continue to have such activities as virtual cam...