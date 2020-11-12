Remembering some friends, Nov. 11, 2020

At this time of year, it is good to remember friends and neighbors who served our nation. So take some time to refresh your memory of these neighbors and the many more not named here.

Let’s start with those from 1940 first. Remember Hedi Roripaugh? She joined the Women’s’ Army Corps in 1940 and served in the European theater after D-day in 1944. How about Wil Smythe, aircrewman in Torpedo Squadron 10, flying TBMs from two different carriers and participating in several naval battles.

Harry Davies joined the Navy in 1943; he got the Silver Star for minesweeping operations in Wonsan Ha...