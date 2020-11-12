Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Remembering some friends, Nov. 11, 2020

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/10/2020 at 12:14pm



At this time of year, it is good to remember friends and neighbors who served our nation. So take some time to refresh your memory of these neighbors and the many more not named here.

Let’s start with those from 1940 first. Remember Hedi Roripaugh? She joined the Women’s’ Army Corps in 1940 and served in the European theater after D-day in 1944. How about Wil Smythe, aircrewman in Torpedo Squadron 10, flying TBMs from two different carriers and participating in several naval battles.

Harry Davies joined the Navy in 1943; he got the Silver Star for minesweeping operations in Wonsan Ha...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020