By City News Service 

Anderson increases lead over Vaus in District 2 supervisor race

 
Last updated 11/15/2020 at 10:55am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Former state legislator Joel Anderson increased his lead over Poway Mayor Steve Vaus to 187 votes today in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Anderson led by 156 votes entering Saturday's count. He was 135 votes ahead entering Friday's count, 85 ahead entering Thursday's and seven ahead entering Wednesday's.

Anderson leads Vaus 144,528-144,341, or 50.03%-49.97%, according to figures released Saturday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Approximately 13,500 ballots remain to be counted in San Diego County's five supe...



