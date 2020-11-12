Supervisors OK 'dark skies' designation for Julian, Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors today gave final approval to a measure to reduce light pollution in two rural communities.

The amendment to the county's Light Pollution Chapter ordinance covers the Julian and Borrego Springs Community Planning Areas. Both will now be

considered "Zone C" to receive a Dark Sky Community designation, which limits the total amount of light per acre and has more restrictive standards for signage or nighttime sports.

During their regular meeting on Oct. 28, supervisors approved the ordinance amendment on first reading, and also found i...