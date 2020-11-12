Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Wilson Creek Winery patriarch Gerry Wilson dies

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/11/2020 at 12:13pm

Gerry Wilson

Valley News/Courtesy of Wilson Creek Winery and Vineyard

Gerry Wilson – April 7, 1930, – Nov. 4, 2020.

Gerry Wilson, the always-smiling patriarch of the Wilson family and Wilson Creek Winery and Vineyard, died Thursday, Nov. 4.

He was 90 years old.

"His sparkling blue eyes and contagious smile warmed the hearts of thousands," the winery shared on its Facebook page Thursday, Nov. 5. "It is with a heavy heart, we share the loss of this incredible man. Gerry was widely known for his kindness, compassion, love and graciousness. He left four generations of immediate family and thousands of extended family that are thankful for his influence on their lives. His spirit and daily presence will be...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/12/2020 21:34