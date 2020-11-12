Wilson Creek Winery patriarch Gerry Wilson dies

Gerry Wilson, the always-smiling patriarch of the Wilson family and Wilson Creek Winery and Vineyard, died Thursday, Nov. 4.

He was 90 years old.

"His sparkling blue eyes and contagious smile warmed the hearts of thousands," the winery shared on its Facebook page Thursday, Nov. 5. "It is with a heavy heart, we share the loss of this incredible man. Gerry was widely known for his kindness, compassion, love and graciousness. He left four generations of immediate family and thousands of extended family that are thankful for his influence on their lives. His spirit and daily presence will be...