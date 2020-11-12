Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Boys Lacrosse coach cautiously optimistic about season

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/11/2020 at 12:30pm

lacrosse player

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FUHS Boys Lacrosse will begin their season in the spring and compete through the end of May.

When the Fallbrook Union High School Boys Lacrosse team opens its season in the spring, head coach Mike Zinniger isn't quite sure what's going to happen or if it's going to happen.

"It's a weird year, yeah," he said in a phone interview. "You know, if we have a season and I haven't even started scheduling games yet and none of the coaches are, we don't know what's going to happen."

In addition, according to Zinneger, because a lot of the players he expects to play lacrosse also play football, he's not sure how many of those players will make the transition.

"We're going to be back to back...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/12/2020 23:21