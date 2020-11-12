Boys Lacrosse coach cautiously optimistic about season

FUHS Boys Lacrosse will begin their season in the spring and compete through the end of May.

When the Fallbrook Union High School Boys Lacrosse team opens its season in the spring, head coach Mike Zinniger isn't quite sure what's going to happen or if it's going to happen.

"It's a weird year, yeah," he said in a phone interview. "You know, if we have a season and I haven't even started scheduling games yet and none of the coaches are, we don't know what's going to happen."

In addition, according to Zinneger, because a lot of the players he expects to play lacrosse also play football, he's not sure how many of those players will make the transition.

"We're going to be back to back...