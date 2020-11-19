Signs gutters are in need of repair

Fall is a great time to take stock of your gutters so you can address any issues before leaves begin to fall.

FALLBROOK – Fall is a great time to tackle projects around the house. The weather each fall allows homeowners to make improvements to their homes' exteriors without worrying about extreme heat or cold, while interior projects like painting are made easier because homeowners can open the windows to allow for proper ventilation.

Fall also marks a great time to prepare for upcoming projects that can make winter work that much easier. For example, fall is a great time to take stock of your gutters so you can address any issues before leaves begin to fall. Compromised gutters can contribute to...