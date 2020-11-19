Solana Center to present program on compost bins
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 11:50am
FALLBROOK – Composting experts from the Solana Center for Environmental Innovation will present at a program for a Zoom meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6:30 p.m. "Basic Backyard Composting" is co-hosted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.
They will discuss: composting and why it is so important; what tools and materials are needed; which items are compostable and which are not and harvesting and using compost.
Reducing waste is an important component of reducing greenhouse gasses in San Diego County. Composting is eco-friendly and saves you money. Yard trimmings and food scraps, taken to...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)