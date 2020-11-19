Vallecitos approves developer fee report

School districts collect developer fees to pay for the cost of facilities required to serve the new developments and, on Nov. 10, the Vallecitos School District board approved the district's 2019-20 annual and five-year developer fee reports.

The board voted 5-0 to approve the fiscal year and five-year reports. The only current expenditure project is the kitchen modernization at Vallecitos Elementary School.

The California Education Code allows a school district to collect developer fees if a supporting document justifies those fees. The California Government Code requires annual and five-y...