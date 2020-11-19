Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Vallecitos declares equipment surplus

 
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 2:11pm



The Vallecitos School District has declared computer equipment and other items to be surplus to the district's needs.

The declaration of surplus must be approved by the school district board and, on Nov. 10, the board voted 5-0 to declare surplus 47 Acer Chromebook computers, 21 Acer chargers, a shed in the district barn, and eight projectors.

The California Education Code allows a school district, with approval by the board, to sell or otherwise dispose of what is classified as personal property (as opposed to real property) if that property needs replacement or is unsatisfactory or otherw...



