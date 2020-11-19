Virtual Turkey Jingle Trot to raise funds for nonprofits

Runners of all ages participate in the 2019 Turkey Trot; this year, participants can choose where and when to do the Fallbrook Village Rotary's Turkey Jingle Trot.

FALLBROOK – This year, the Fallbrook Village Rotary 12th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot has been reimagined as the 12th annual "choose your own place and pace" Turkey Jingle Trot to be held Nov. 13 through Dec. 31. As in previous years, proceeds will benefit the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and the Fallbrook Village Rotary Foundation.

While Rotarians have enjoyed Turkey Trot memories with family and many friends, they realize this year has to be different. For starters, participants are able to pick a day that won't be raining. They choose where to complete...