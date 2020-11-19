Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Artful gifts can be found at the Fallbrook Art Center

 
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 2:24pm

knitted and crocheted ornaments

Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

The Art of the Holidays show includes knitted and crocheted ornaments.

FALLBROOK – Art of the Holidays runs through Dec. 24, at the Doris E. De Haan Fallbrook Art Center in The Janice Griffiths Gallery. Artful gifts are available from a wide array of affordably priced, unique handcrafted gifts, created by over 42 regional artisans.

The stock is replenished continuously, so there are new offerings on a daily basis. Jewelry, functional glassware, wearable art, accessories, functional and decorative wood, ceramics, greeting cards, glass mosaics, hand blown and fused glass and a wide variety of glass, ceramic, wood and mixed media ornaments are also on sale.

A...



