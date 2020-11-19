10 tips to reduce food waste, save money and protect the environment this holiday season

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Food is the highlight of many holiday traditions and memories. Everyone can think of a holiday dish that makes them smile and mouths water instantly. Yet, about 40% of all food produced in the U.S. never gets eaten.

In fact, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, Americans waste 25% more than during the rest of the year. During the holidays, millions of pounds of uneaten turkey, gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes and other seasonal trimmings end up in landfills.

Food is the single largest material disposed of in U.S. landfills, amounting to each person tossing an...