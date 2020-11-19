Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

10 tips to reduce food waste, save money and protect the environment this holiday season

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2020 at 3:37pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Food is the highlight of many holiday traditions and memories. Everyone can think of a holiday dish that makes them smile and mouths water instantly. Yet, about 40% of all food produced in the U.S. never gets eaten.

In fact, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, Americans waste 25% more than during the rest of the year. During the holidays, millions of pounds of uneaten turkey, gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes and other seasonal trimmings end up in landfills.

Food is the single largest material disposed of in U.S. landfills, amounting to each person tossing an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/19/2020 20:22