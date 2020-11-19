County gets grant for Child Safety Seat Education Program
A new grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will help the County Health & Human Services Agency teach parents and caregivers how to keep their children as safe as possible while riding in a vehicle.
The $225,000, one-year grant will pay for a car seat education program that encourages the proper installation and use of child safety seats.
The grant funds the following activities:
One-on-one appointments to inspect car seats
Child safety seat education classes for parents and caregivers
Child safety seats at no-cost to low-income families following education classes
Child Pa...
