County gets grant for Child Safety Seat Education Program

A $225,000, one-year grant will pay for a car seat education program that encourages the proper installation and use of child safety seats.

A new grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will help the County Health & Human Services Agency teach parents and caregivers how to keep their children as safe as possible while riding in a vehicle.

The $225,000, one-year grant will pay for a car seat education program that encourages the proper installation and use of child safety seats.

The grant funds the following activities:

One-on-one appointments to inspect car seats

Child safety seat education classes for parents and caregivers

Child safety seats at no-cost to low-income families following education classes

Child Pa...