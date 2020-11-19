Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office 

County gets grant for Child Safety Seat Education Program

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2020 at 3:57pm

child in car seat

Village News/Courtesy photo

A $225,000, one-year grant will pay for a car seat education program that encourages the proper installation and use of child safety seats.

A new grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will help the County Health & Human Services Agency teach parents and caregivers how to keep their children as safe as possible while riding in a vehicle.

The $225,000, one-year grant will pay for a car seat education program that encourages the proper installation and use of child safety seats.

The grant funds the following activities:

One-on-one appointments to inspect car seats

Child safety seat education classes for parents and caregivers

Child safety seats at no-cost to low-income families following education classes

Child Pa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/19/2020 20:22