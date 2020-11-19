Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Yvette Urrea Moe
San Diego County Communications Office 

County Medical Examiner releases midyear and annual reports

 
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 4:25pm

Dr. Steven Campman

Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Steven Campman takes a closer look at samples from a post-mortem examination.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office released both midyear statistics comparing the first six months of 2020 to 2019 and its 2019 annual report.

"By releasing this level of data, we hope people can study risk factors and identify common issues and trends that could perhaps lead to discoveries and improvements in health that ultimately can save lives," Dr. Steven Campman, interim chief medical examiner of San Diego, said.

Looking first at midyear figures, the department investigated 1,751 deaths through June this year compared to 1,674 in the same months last year, a 5% increase....



