Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Help isolated loved ones this holiday season

 
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 5:09pm

man by window

Village News/Courtesy photo

The isolation and feelings of loneliness related to cabin fever may be more pronounced with current social distancing precautions; friends and family can help alleviate these symptoms in a variety of ways.

FALLBROOK – A phenomenon called "cabin fever" tends to set in around late autumn or in midwinter. Long hours of darkness coupled with cold, inclement weather often is a recipe for increased time spent indoors. For people who live alone, the effects of cabin fever might be more pronounced.

In addition to seasonal cabin fever, this year another factor comes into play: social distancing and voluntary quarantine as a result of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Even those who may venture outside to socialize, particularly around the holiday season, may be hesitant or unable to do so to help prev...



