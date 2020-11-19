San Diego County Water Authority and its partners help Fallbrook, Rainbow flourish

The water coming from the San Diego County Water Authority and local partners has been a vital resource in Fallbrook for more than 70 years.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – From the very start of the Fallbrook story, nothing has been more important than reliable water supplies – and for more than 70 years, that water has come from the San Diego County Water Authority and its local partners. Every cup of coffee. Every birthday party at the pool. Every shower after a baseball game. Every backyard orange tree.

Safe, reliable water provided by San Diego County's regional water agency – in collaboration with its member agencies Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District – sustain the Avocado Capital of the...