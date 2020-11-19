Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego County Water Authority and its partners help Fallbrook, Rainbow flourish

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2020 at 3:48pm

San Diego County Water Authority

Village News/Courtesy photo

The water coming from the San Diego County Water Authority and local partners has been a vital resource in Fallbrook for more than 70 years.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – From the very start of the Fallbrook story, nothing has been more important than reliable water supplies – and for more than 70 years, that water has come from the San Diego County Water Authority and its local partners. Every cup of coffee. Every birthday party at the pool. Every shower after a baseball game. Every backyard orange tree.

Safe, reliable water provided by San Diego County's regional water agency – in collaboration with its member agencies Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District – sustain the Avocado Capital of the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/19/2020 20:22