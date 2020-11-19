Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

A reminder to plant poppies Thanksgiving weekend

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2020 at 5:12pm

poppies

Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – All are invited to join Wings of Change in spreading the seeds of the Golden Poppy, the California State flower, anywhere they go the week of Thanksgiving.

These drought tolerant seeds will erupt this coming spring in a burst of showy orange flowers that require very little water. Poppies will also help butterflies flourish and pollinate the plants in this area.

Seeds can be purchased at https://www.gotocrewsd.com/wings-of-change.

Submitted by Wings of Change.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.




 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/19/2020 20:22