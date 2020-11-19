A reminder to plant poppies Thanksgiving weekend

FALLBROOK – All are invited to join Wings of Change in spreading the seeds of the Golden Poppy, the California State flower, anywhere they go the week of Thanksgiving.

These drought tolerant seeds will erupt this coming spring in a burst of showy orange flowers that require very little water. Poppies will also help butterflies flourish and pollinate the plants in this area.

Seeds can be purchased at https://www.gotocrewsd.com/wings-of-change.

Submitted by Wings of Change.

