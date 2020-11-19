Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Board hears concerns about advisory course, distance learning

 
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 5:44pm

online meeting

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Fallbrook Union High School District board of trustees meet via teleconference Monday, Nov. 9.

The Fallbrook Union High School District board of trustees Monday, Nov. 9, had further public comment and staff discussion about an advisory course offered by Fallbrook High School. The discussion came after several residents expressed concerns about the course as well as the continuation of distance learning through the end of the first semester of the school year.

"I just wanted to share from a parent's perspective just urging you guys to help get these kids back to in-person and also addressing the advisory class," Becky Daily said. "I read an article from the Union Tribune stating expe...



