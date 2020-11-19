CHP focused on eliminating distracted driving

SACRAMENTO – Distracted driving can be a life-changing choice resulting in crashes and the deaths of thousands of people every year in the United States. Driven to make a difference, the California Highway Patrol has implemented a yearlong Adult Distracted Drivers grant designed to keep California roads safe through education and enforcement.

CHP officers throughout the state will host in-person presentations and use web-based or virtual platforms to conduct distracted driving traffic safety presentations. In addition, the CHP will conduct several distracted driving enforcement operation...