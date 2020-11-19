Fallbrook artist and veteran finds passion for painting

Fallbrook artist James Wallace holds a painting of a scene at the Santa Margarita River next to a selection of his other works on display at the 105 N. Main Gallery.

James Wallace grew up in Laguna Hills and San Clemente and was attending Saddleback College when 9/11 happened.

Not long after that, he enlisted in the United States Army.

"I was in for three and a half years," he said. "I was (working with) Patriot missiles. I spent two of those years in Korea and I ended up getting hurt over there."

He explained that his injury was like falling off a moving semi trailer truck on the highway.

"I ended up getting nerve damage from that," he said. "I tried to stay with the unit when they were rotating to Qatar and couldn't pass the APFT. I ended up making...