FPUD board, others tour Conjunctive Use Project progress

Fallbrook Public Utility District board members and dignitaries arrive at the new water treatment plant during a drive through tour of the new water treatment plant construction progress during a special board meeting, Nov. 10.

The Fallbrook Public Utility District held a Nov. 10 tour of the Santa Margarita Conjunctive Use Project.

All five FPUD board members participated in the tour. If a majority of board members are present, an activity must be noticed as a public meeting, and members of the public were also invited to join the tour.

Approximately five members of the public participated in the tour as did FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee, FPUD Chief Engineer Aaron Cook, FPUD Public Affairs Specialist Noelle Denke, and FPUD legal counsel Paula de Sousa Mills.

Filanc Alberici JV was awarded the construction contra...