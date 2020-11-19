FUESD plans to send T-K through first grade students back to in-person classes 4 days per week

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District administrators are planning to send some students back to classrooms four days a week at the end of this month.

Currently, FUESD is in “phase one” of its reopening plan, with most students attending school in-person two days a week in a “cohort” model, with one group in classrooms on Mondays and Wednesdays and a second group in classrooms on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and with students participating in virtual learning otherwise. Classrooms reopened in that format on Oct. 5.

The plan, Singh told FUESD’s board on Nov. 2, is for the district t...