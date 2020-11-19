Real Estate Round-Up: Integrity, take 2

Integrity. This word has been in the news a lot lately. Integrity is the opposite to fraudulent, another word that has been in the news. Truth or transparency and deceit or deception are more tangible definitions.

I wrote about integrity in the real estate transaction a few months ago, but after reading my own article under the lens of today’s integrity monocle, I believe right now is as good of a time as any to expand on integrity within a real estate transaction.

Previously, I defined the various areas in which either the buyer or the seller can grapple with integrity. For example, shou...