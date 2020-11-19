FTC requires Zoom to enhance its security practices as part of settlement
Last updated 11/19/2020 at 10:55am
WASHINGTON – The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with Zoom Video Communications Inc. recently that will require the company to implement a robust information security program to settle allegations that the video conferencing provider engaged in a series of deceptive and unfair practices that undermined the security of its users.
Zoom has agreed to a requirement to establish and implement a comprehensive security program, a prohibition on privacy and security misrepresentations, and other detailed and specific relief to protect its user base, which has skyrocketed from 10 m...
