Moderna vaccine claims 94.5% effective rate in US tests

A second experimental COVID-19 vaccine – this one from Moderna Inc. – yielded strong early results Monday, Nov. 16, as the pandemic enters a new phase.

Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from an ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own vaccine looked 90% effective – news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

The results are “truly striking,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-diseases expert, said. “The vaccines that we’...