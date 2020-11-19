Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lauran Neergaard
AP Medical Writer 

Moderna vaccine claims 94.5% effective rate in US tests

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/19/2020 at 10:59am



A second experimental COVID-19 vaccine – this one from Moderna Inc. – yielded strong early results Monday, Nov. 16, as the pandemic enters a new phase.

Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from an ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own vaccine looked 90% effective – news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

The results are “truly striking,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-diseases expert, said. “The vaccines that we’...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/19/2020 20:23