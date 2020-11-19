1,091 COVID-19 cases reported as officials urge caution over Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported a record-high 1,091 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths Friday, Nov. 20, raising the region's totals to 69,231 cases and 960 deaths.

Four women and four men died between Nov. 1 and Nov. 19. Their ages ranged from early 50s to early 90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Friday was the 10th consecutive day more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county, and the most reported in a single day. On Sunday, 1,087 cases were recorded, 922 were reported Wednesday.

``The virus is widespread and every element of our community is impacted,'' said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. ``Now

more than ever it is vital that San Diegans avoid gatherings and crowds, wear a face covering when they are out in public and stay home if they are sick.''

The last seven days have marked the highest daily case counts in San Diego County since the start of the pandemic, with 736 cases reported on Saturday, 833 on Monday and 718 on Tuesday.

On Nov. 11, a then-record 661 cases were reported -- surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported Nov. 12.

A total of 34,021 tests -- a new record -- were reported Friday and 3% of those came back positive, dropping the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 4.7%

The number of COVID-19 cases in the hospital continues to rise, with 440 currently hospitalized in the county and 127 in intensive care -- nearly double the numbers a month ago.

Wooten said Anyone hosting a gathering should keep it small, short and safe.

Small meaning gatherings should be limited to a maximum of three stable households. Short meaning the gathering should last two hours or less. Safe meaning that people should stay outdoors as much as possible and wear a face covering when they are not eating or drinking.

Of the total number of cases in the county Wednesday, 4,329 -- or 6.3% -- have required hospitalization and 981 patients -- or 1.4% of all cases -- had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Eleven new community outbreaks were confirmed Friday, three in business settings, three in faith-based settings, two in childcare settings, one in a TK-12 school setting, one in a restaurant/bar setting, and one in a gym setting. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

County officials announced Thursday law enforcement will step up COVID-19 compliance protocols, including education and citations, amid spiking coronavirus cases.

Sheriff Bill Gore said Thursday four two-deputy teams will begin making ``a full-time commitment'' to the county's 18 cities and unincorporated areas, ensuring compliance with public health orders. Several cities have already confirmed they will send officers to assist deputies in their duties, Gore said.

The county has issued 52 cease-and-desist orders since Monday, including five Thursday to Alliance MMA and Functional Republic, both in Chula Vista, Crunch Fitness in Serra Mesa, The Element Dance Center in La Mesa and IB Fitness in Imperial Beach. Residents can report egregious violations of the health order on the county complaint line at 858-694-2900 or email [email protected]

Gore said deputies would not be going door-to-door but, rather, follow up on complaints. Education about public health orders will be the first method used, Gore said. Citations could follow.

``The bottom line is wear those damn masks out there and social-distance,'' he said.