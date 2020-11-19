Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fire stopped at West Fallbrook Street home

 
Last updated 11/29/2020 at 11:38pm

Flames charred a home on West Fallbrook Street Sunday night. North County Fire Capt. John Choi said the damaged structure is a former commercial building that has been converted into a residence. North County Fire/Village News courtesy photo

After some effort, firefighters in Fallbrook were able to extinguish a fire Sunday night at a residence on West Fallbrook Street.

The fire, which broke out at 8:05 a.m. at a commercial building that had been converted to a home just west of Main Avenue, left two occupants with some smoke inhalation injuries but killed no one, North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

According to Choi, the fire engulfed an area underneath the home's front decking and threatened to extend to the main home. Firefighters were forced to crawl underneath the building to knock out the flames, he said.

The fire was out by 8:56 p.m.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in under an hour. North County Fire/Village News courtesy photo

 

