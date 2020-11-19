Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Motorcyclist found dead in bushes near Bonsall

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/22/2020 at 7:14pm



BONSALL (CNS) - A motorcycle and a body were found in the bushes off Old River Road underneath the state Route 76 bridge Sunday.

At 2:23 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers requested the San Diego County Medical Examiner to meet them at the scene of an apparent traffic collision, which may have happened earlier Sunday morning, according to a CHP incident log.

The officers said the motorcycle was found about 45 feet down, in the bushes.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/23/2020 04:14