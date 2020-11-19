Motorcyclist found dead in bushes near Bonsall

BONSALL (CNS) - A motorcycle and a body were found in the bushes off Old River Road underneath the state Route 76 bridge Sunday.

At 2:23 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers requested the San Diego County Medical Examiner to meet them at the scene of an apparent traffic collision, which may have happened earlier Sunday morning, according to a CHP incident log.

The officers said the motorcycle was found about 45 feet down, in the bushes.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.