Pro-Tire in Fallbrook approaches its 34th anniversary

Indy Performance Pro-Tire & Automotive employees Chris Ponce and Eric Balandran, in back, and Gary Shimer, with wife Sue, pose in front of their shop at 1367 S. Mission Road.

In December of 1986, Gary Shimer began his business, Indy Performance Pro-Tire & Automotive, in order to provide the community with fast and reliable automotive services. Shimer and his employees have since built strong relationships with the public and say they are very proud to serve Fallbrook.

Pro-Tire & Auto provides many different automotive services, such as oil changes, and engine repair besides tire services. On an average day, they provide multiple sets of tire replacements and rotations as well as oil changes on cars and service work. The services they provide have been v...