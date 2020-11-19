Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Brent Wakefield
Special to Village News 

Safely give your time and money to charities – even in a pandemic

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2020 at 12:11pm



This holiday season, charitable giving and volunteering will look a lot different, thanks to COVID-19. The need for volunteers and donations is greater than ever as millions more people than usual struggle amid the pandemic’s economic disruption.

Unfortunately, many who usually volunteer around the holidays may be unsure about doing so this year, given the risk of contracting the coronavirus, and the fact that their usual volunteering traditions through school, houses of worship or other organizations might be disrupted.

On top of that, scammers will emerge as they usually do this time...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/19/2020 20:21