Safely give your time and money to charities – even in a pandemic

This holiday season, charitable giving and volunteering will look a lot different, thanks to COVID-19. The need for volunteers and donations is greater than ever as millions more people than usual struggle amid the pandemic’s economic disruption.

Unfortunately, many who usually volunteer around the holidays may be unsure about doing so this year, given the risk of contracting the coronavirus, and the fact that their usual volunteering traditions through school, houses of worship or other organizations might be disrupted.

On top of that, scammers will emerge as they usually do this time...