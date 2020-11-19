Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego County kicks off 'Green Friday' event to get San Diegans in county parks

 
Last updated 11/27/2020 at 11:20am

Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - On the day after Thanksgiving, the County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation encourages San Diegans to swap shopping plans for outdoor experiences today on "Green Friday,'' a park-centric holiday celebrating the "upside of outside.''

Green Friday promotes fitness and fun in county parks - including Fallbrook's Live Oak Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Events are intended to be active and educational -- aligning with county parks' mission to balance recreation opportunity with efforts to protect and preserve land and local wildlife.

Activities are open to the public and there is no cost to attend. The day-use fees at parks where they are collected will be waived.

San Diego County Credit Union is one of the sponsors of the event.

``We are pleased to support the County of San Diego and Live Well San Diego and help spread the word about this exciting initiative,'' said Teresa

Campbell, SDCCU president and CEO. ``San Diego County offers some of the most beautiful parks, preserves and beaches in the region and we encourage members of the community to get outside and enjoy Green Friday safely.''

Two volunteering events are part of the day. Plant trees Live Oak County Park. All ages welcome and trees and materials will be provided.

Protective clothing, sturdy shoes and gloves are recommended, as is bringing food and water.

-- Live Oak County Park in Fallbrook from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register by calling 760-728-2303.

For more information and a full list of activities visit https://www.sdparks.org/content/sdparks/en/participate/GreenFriday.html.

 

