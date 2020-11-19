Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego County reports additional 1,802 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/27/2020 at 7:45pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials reported 1,802 new COVID-19 infections Friday, Nov. 27, raising the region's total to 78,159 cases, with no additional deaths.

Friday marked the 17th consecutive day that more than 600 new cases were reported.

The county's death toll remains at 996.

A total of 21,671 tests were reported Friday and 8% of those came back positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 5.5%, according to San Diego Public Health Services.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 4,544 -- or 5.8% -- have required hospitalization and 1,015 patients -- or 1.3% of all cases -- had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

A total of 10 new community outbreaks were confirmed Friday, though information regarding what types of locations they occurred in was not available late Friday.

Over the previous seven days, 82 community outbreaks were confirmed. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

San Diego County fell deeper into the most restrictive purple tier of the state's four-tiered reopening plan Tuesday with an unadjusted 21.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Even with an adjusted rate of 13.1 per 100,000 due to significant testing increases by local health authorities, that number far exceeds the strictest tier's baseline of seven daily cases per 100,000.

The testing positivity percentage is 3.1%, placing it in the less restrictive orange tier for that metric.

The county's health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions, is 9.3% and is in the purple tier. This metric does not move counties to more restrictive tiers but is required to advance to a less restrictive tier.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/27/2020 20:38