Village News

By City News Service 

Santa Ana winds expected on Thanksgiving in SD County

 
Last updated 11/25/2020 at 8:19pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity will raise the risk of wildfires throughout San Diego County on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency issued a Red Flag Warning in effect 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Saturday for San Diego County inland valleys and mountains.

Moderate strength Santa Ana winds are expected in typically wind prone, isolated pockets of the backcountry. The strongest winds are forecasted to arrive Friday, and the weather will likely remain breezy through Saturday.

Winds out of the northeast on Thursday will be between 15-25 mph throughout San Diego County, with gusts possibly reaching 35 mph Thursday and up to 45 mph Friday, forecasters said. Humidity levels will plummet on Thursday afternoon, then remain around 8-12% on Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures Wednesday were forecast to reach 68 degrees near the coast and inland, 70 in the western valleys, 65 in the mountains and 76 in the deserts.

Temperatures will remain in the high 60s to low 70s in most of the region on Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

Due to the Red Flag fire conditions, San Diego Gas & Electric notified approximately 2,700 customers in East San Diego County it may have to turn off power in order to reduce wildfire risk beginning early Friday morning.

Affected communities include Alpine, Campo Reservation, Crestwood, Descanso, Julian, La Posta Reservation, Manzanita Reservation, Pala, Santa Ysabel, Santa Ysabel Reservation, Valley Center and Viejas Reservation.

A list of areas at risk of shutoffs, along with information on Community Resource Centers that may be available in affected areas, can be found at sdge.com/ready.

 

