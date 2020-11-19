Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Staff 

Sheriff apprehends suspect after chase

 
Last updated 11/21/2020 at 4:06pm



Saturday afternoon at about 2:45 pm the ASTREA helicopter was in the air above downtown Fallbrook describing a male suspect they were chasing with a felony warrant in the 200 block of S. Brandon.

According to Sheriff Lt. McEvoy, "At about 2:35 pm the Sheriffs were out on a probation search when the suspect ran on foot. He was shortly found and taken into custody near the old hospital."

The suspect's name is not known at this time.





 

