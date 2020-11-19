Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/19/2020 at 12:45pm



Nov. 2

4900 block Dulin Rd Vandalism

Nov. 3

1000 block Felicidad Dr Report of child molestation

500 block Ventasso Wy Battery

Nov. 4

1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Violation of parole

100 block Palmas Norte Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

Nov. 5

500 block S. Pico Ave Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism

100 block Palmas Norte Arrest: Violation of juvenile court order

200 block Royal Glen Dr Petty theft

1300 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance for sale

700 block W. Fallbrook St Petty theft

W. Lilac Rd @ Camino del Rey Arrest: Possession of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/19/2020 19:39