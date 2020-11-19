SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 11/19/2020 at 12:45pm



Nov. 2 4900 block Dulin Rd Vandalism Nov. 3 1000 block Felicidad Dr Report of child molestation 500 block Ventasso Wy Battery Nov. 4 1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Violation of parole 100 block Palmas Norte Arrest: Possession of controlled substance Nov. 5 500 block S. Pico Ave Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism 100 block Palmas Norte Arrest: Violation of juvenile court order 200 block Royal Glen Dr Petty theft 1300 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance for sale 700 block W. Fallbrook St Petty theft W. Lilac Rd @ Camino del Rey Arrest: Possession of...





