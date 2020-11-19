SHERIFF'S LOG
Nov. 2
4900 block Dulin Rd Vandalism
Nov. 3
1000 block Felicidad Dr Report of child molestation
500 block Ventasso Wy Battery
Nov. 4
1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Violation of parole
100 block Palmas Norte Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
Nov. 5
500 block S. Pico Ave Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism
100 block Palmas Norte Arrest: Violation of juvenile court order
200 block Royal Glen Dr Petty theft
1300 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance for sale
700 block W. Fallbrook St Petty theft
W. Lilac Rd @ Camino del Rey Arrest: Possession of...
