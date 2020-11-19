New legislative session begins Dec. 7

The Legislature will open Dec. 7 with the swearing in of all members and start the 2021-2022 session. Though a few bills are likely to be introduced, the day is largely ceremonial, and the new session will begin in earnest Jan. 6.

Next year my priorities will continue to be on the needs of this region. We must ensure that we have sufficient resources and response to disasters like COVID-19 and prevention of wildfires, that we have a secure, reliable water supply for people and agriculture alike, that our education system is funded with operational certainty for students and parents, that pe...