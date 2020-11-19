Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

San Luis Rey horses lead Let It Ride Stakes throughout, Strong Constitution wins

 
Last updated 11/19/2020 at 1pm

Village News/Benoit photo

Strong Constitution and jockey Abel Cedillo take the lead ahead of Heywoods Beach, Nov. 1, at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in the Let It Ride Stakes race.

The Let It Ride Stakes race at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Sunday, Nov. 1, was a one-mile contest on Del Mar's turf course, and all three of the colts who led have been training at the San Luis Rey Training Center.

Strong Constitution, who is trained by Doug O'Neill, won the race for 3-year-olds. O'Neill also trains Rookie Mistake, who led entering the stretch before yielding the lead to Strong Constitution. Dominant Soul, who is trained by Paula Capestro, had the lead before the stretch.

"Abel Cedillo, who was on Strong Constitution, just did an amazing job of cutting the corner," O'Nei...



