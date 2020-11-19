Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Seniors golf group is looking for new members

 
Last updated 11/19/2020 at 12:54pm



FALLBROOK – Any men who are over 50 years of age and like to play golf on a weekly basis are asked to contact the Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group. The group plays 15-20 different courses in the area every Tuesday morning.

They also have a spring getaway, a fall getaway and a Christmas party, as the group is as much a social club as a golf club.

For more information, call Ed Erzen at 760-728-3960.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group.

