Seniors golf group is looking for new members
Last updated 11/19/2020 at 12:54pm
FALLBROOK – Any men who are over 50 years of age and like to play golf on a weekly basis are asked to contact the Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group. The group plays 15-20 different courses in the area every Tuesday morning.
They also have a spring getaway, a fall getaway and a Christmas party, as the group is as much a social club as a golf club.
For more information, call Ed Erzen at 760-728-3960.
Submitted by the Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group....
