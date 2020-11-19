Two horses taken away by van at Del Mar expected to recover

DEL MAR (CNS) - Two horses had to be taken by van from the track at Del Mar Racetrack Friday, Nov. 27 but both are expected to recover.

The 5-year-old mare Magnolia's Hope was vanned off after being eased in the stretch of the fourth race, a 6 1/2-furlong claiming race on the dirt track for fillies and mares 3 years old and up which have never won two races.

``Though it is never good to be given a van ride, this does not appear to be a case of a life-threatening injury,'' Mac McBride, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club's director of media, told City News Service. ``We should know more about her condition tomorrow.''

Magnolia's Hope was fourth at the start of the race, took the lead a quarter-mile into the race, and dropped to fourth in the field of seven through a half-mile.

Magnolia's Hope has one victory in nine career starts, along with two second-place finishes and one third-place finish. She has earned $32,260 in her career.

The 4-year-old filly Velvet Queen also was vanned off after finishing third in the eighth race, a mile race on the dirt track for fillies and mares 3 years old and up which have never won $15,000 once other than maiden. Velvet Queen injured a tendon, which McBride described as ``not a major injury, one that equine (and human) athletes suffer in competition.''

``She'll need some time off to recover, but should be fine,'' McBride said.

Velvet Queen has three victories, four second-place finishes and three third-place finishes in 16 career starts. She has earned $148,382 in her career.