Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Two horses taken away by van at Del Mar expected to recover

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/28/2020 at 11:26am



DEL MAR (CNS) - Two horses had to be taken by van from the track at Del Mar Racetrack Friday, Nov. 27 but both are expected to recover.

The 5-year-old mare Magnolia's Hope was vanned off after being eased in the stretch of the fourth race, a 6 1/2-furlong claiming race on the dirt track for fillies and mares 3 years old and up which have never won two races.

``Though it is never good to be given a van ride, this does not appear to be a case of a life-threatening injury,'' Mac McBride, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club's director of media, told City News Service. ``We should know more about her condition tomorrow.''

Magnolia's Hope was fourth at the start of the race, took the lead a quarter-mile into the race, and dropped to fourth in the field of seven through a half-mile.

Magnolia's Hope has one victory in nine career starts, along with two second-place finishes and one third-place finish. She has earned $32,260 in her career.

The 4-year-old filly Velvet Queen also was vanned off after finishing third in the eighth race, a mile race on the dirt track for fillies and mares 3 years old and up which have never won $15,000 once other than maiden. Velvet Queen injured a tendon, which McBride described as ``not a major injury, one that equine (and human) athletes suffer in competition.''

``She'll need some time off to recover, but should be fine,'' McBride said.

Velvet Queen has three victories, four second-place finishes and three third-place finishes in 16 career starts. She has earned $148,382 in her career.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020