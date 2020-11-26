At CR Properties, 'integrity matters'

Bob Hillery has been involved in the real estate industry for 17 years and began CR Properties in February 2012. After working in other brokerages, Hillery was inspired to start his own brokerage with his own rules and a friendly environment for realtors and clients.

"I wanted to create a supportive, cooperative, great place to work," he said.

As the owner of CR Properties and a broker here in Fallbrook, Hillery has a busy schedule. On an average day, he works with clients, supervises realtors, trains agents, helps with listings and preparations, and he also holds office hours where he is...