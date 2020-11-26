County modifies policies for lien contract releases

The County of San Diego's policies on releases of lien contracts and reversion of property to acreage will be modified.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Oct. 28 approved the introduction and first reading of the ordinance amendments and also found the action to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

The second reading and adoption was approved on a 5-0 vote Nov. 18. An ordinance amendment (other than a Zoning Ordinance change or an urgency adoption) takes effect 30 days after the second reading and adoption, so the official revision will oc...