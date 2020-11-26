Destin Gabriel Rayes, age 37, died suddenly Nov. 19. He was a recent transplant to Fallbrook, having moved here in 2019.

Destin was born in Pasadena and moved to La Jolla in 1989. He attended La Jolla Elementary, Longfellow Spanish Immersion Magnet School, and graduated from La Jolla High.

Destin was a brilliant guitarist, with lightning speed on the strings, and was preparing to release an album with his friend, Max Miller, before his untimely death.

His parents, Gabriel and Mary Rayes, are former owners of Pala Mesa Center and Store, where Destin worked for several years.

In 2012, Destin suffered a debilitating leg injury, which had caused him great discomfort until the end, and interfered with his plans of being a rock musician.

He was a fascinating conversationalist and could converse on nearly any subject, with ease and clarity. In spite of his injury, he managed to secure a real estate license, and was proud to have been a member of the "Sons of Confederate Veterans."

Destin was a unique, and colorful person, gone much too soon. He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Jacqueline and Giselle; aunts Sonia Mendoza, Nadia Krug; uncles Ray Rayes and wife Debbie, John Rayes and wife Carol, plus many cousins.

A Celebration of Life is pending. His untimely call will leave a void in many lives.