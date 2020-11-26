Funding a challenge for Stage Coach Lane pathway

In order for a pathway or trail to be constructed along Stage Coach Lane funding must be obtained and right-of-way must be secured, so members of the Fallbrook community met virtually Nov. 16 to express their desire to the County of San Diego staff.

The meeting was hosted by the Fallbrook Revitalization Committee and included representatives from the office of Supervisor Jim Desmond and from the county's Department of Public Works and Department of Parks and Recreation.

The proposed pathway or trail along Stage Coach Lane would be between Reche Road and South Mission Road, which is a distan...