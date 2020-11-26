Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

James Curran Knox

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 5:41pm



James Curran Knox died Tuesday, Nov. 3, after many years of multiple health issues. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pamela L. Knox, and his two son’s families, Matthew and Lisa of Menifee and Steven, Charisma and granddaughter Jessica Lois of McKinney, Texas.

Jim was born in Salt Lake City and had lived in Fallbrook since 1950. He worked for H. Mikkelson Refuse Disposal for many years and later for the school districts in Fallbrook and Temecula. He was a self-taught automobile mechanic and appreciated his years working in that capacity as well.

He found pleasure in camping each summer with his family, American history and music. Many people enjoyed his sense of humor and his storytelling.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be planned at a time when it is allowed again.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/30/2020 20:14