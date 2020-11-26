James Curran Knox died Tuesday, Nov. 3, after many years of multiple health issues. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pamela L. Knox, and his two son’s families, Matthew and Lisa of Menifee and Steven, Charisma and granddaughter Jessica Lois of McKinney, Texas.

Jim was born in Salt Lake City and had lived in Fallbrook since 1950. He worked for H. Mikkelson Refuse Disposal for many years and later for the school districts in Fallbrook and Temecula. He was a self-taught automobile mechanic and appreciated his years working in that capacity as well.

He found pleasure in camping each summer with his family, American history and music. Many people enjoyed his sense of humor and his storytelling.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be planned at a time when it is allowed again.