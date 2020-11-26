Nancy L Reel died and went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 25, 2020. Nancy was born April 13, 1922 as the youngest child of Isaac and Elsie Zimmerman in Grand River, Iowa.

She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Donald R Reel. She has two daughters, Nancy A. Livingston of Gilbert, Arizona, and Cynthia L. Hendricks of Scottsdale, Arizona.

She is also survived by her two grandsons, Brian E. Gorley of Gilbert, Arizona, and Chason Iler of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and two great-grandsons, Brennan (12 years) and Landen (7 years) Gorley both of Gilbert, Arizona.

Nancy and her husband Donald moved to Fallbrook in 1957 when Donald retired from the Navy. He worked for Maie Ellis Elementary School as the head custodian and died on Nov. 18, 1993.

Nancy worked as the administrative assistant to the superintendent of Fallbrook Elementary School District from 1961 to 1982 when she retired.

Nancy moved to Gilbert, Arizona, to be by her family in 1998 and had lived there ever since. She has been the matriarch of the family and loved by many. She will be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Gilbert, Arizona, in January 2021.