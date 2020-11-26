Setting the table for a healthier Thanksgiving

FALLBROOK – This holiday season, TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support organization, encourages people to change the way they think about eating during family gatherings to avoid seasonal weight gain.

Being prepared, having a game plan, and staying positive are all keys to mindful eating during celebrations, allowing individuals to enjoy time with loved ones without worrying about food choices.

• Eat before – Eat something light before you attend a holiday meal or buffet. Vegetables with low-calorie dip, salad, a handful of walnuts, or light yogur...